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Filmography
Michael Patrick Carter
Michael Patrick Carter
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Patrick Carter
Michael Patrick Carter
Michael Patrick Carter
Date of Birth
24 November 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.2
Black Sheep
(1996)
5.7
Milk Money
(1994)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Romantic
Year
All
1996
1994
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.3
Black Sheep
Black Sheep
Comedy
1996, USA
5.7
Milk Money
Milk Money
Romantic, Comedy
1994, USA
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