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Michael Patrick Carter Michael Patrick Carter
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Patrick Carter

Michael Patrick Carter

Michael Patrick Carter

Date of Birth
24 November 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Black Sheep 6.2
Black Sheep (1996)
Milk Money 5.7
Milk Money (1994)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Black Sheep 6.3
Black Sheep Black Sheep
Comedy 1996, USA
Milk Money 5.7
Milk Money Milk Money
Romantic, Comedy 1994, USA
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