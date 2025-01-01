Menu
Along the Great Divide Movie Quotes



Ned Roden Who are you?
Marshal Len Merrick My name's Merrick. I'm United States Marshal here.
Ned Roden You're new in the territory.
Marshal Len Merrick The law isn't.





Timothy 'Pop' Keith [In the midst of singing "Down in the Valley"] I never thought I'd be singin' my way to my own trial.
Marshal Len Merrick [Painfully listening to him continue to sing] Mister, they're trying you for the wrong crime.





Timothy 'Pop' Keith Put this down. 'Whereas, I hearby bequeath my homestead to my daughter... '
Billy Shear You don't need 'whereas' and the 'hereby.'
Timothy 'Pop' Keith Well, I'll leave that up to you. But just be sure there's enough whereases in there to make any law angler set up and take notice, huh?





Timothy 'Pop' Keith [to Merrick] Just as long as you're conscious, I'm a goner, so I aim to make you unconscious.





Ann Keith Justice! That's what you promised, ain't it? I told you what he'd get. Cattleman's justice! A trial in the dead of night so you could hang him quicker. Are you satisfied?
Judge Marlowe Young woman, I can understand your anxiety for your father. But justice does not vary with the time of day. Your father can receive as fair a trial in darkness as in daylight.





Timothy 'Pop' Keith [Last lines] You know, it's-it's frightening what can happen to a man! A law officer in the family! It's downright terrifyin'!





Marshal Len Merrick [Seeing Dan Roden go for the gun of a sleeping deputy, he cocks his pistol and speaks authoritatively] He's asleep, but I'm not!





Marshal Len Merrick Sorry about your son, Roden.
Ned Roden He was worth any five men on the range. He was what I always wanted... golden in the sun... guns seemed made for his fingers. There wasn't a horse he couldn't ride or a man whose heart he couldn't win... and now he's dead - his heart smashed by a rustlers bullet.





Marshal Len Merrick [Realizing the shooter he's struggling with is a pretty woman] Hey-hey! Kickin' won't get you anywhere - unless you're a mule.
[Noticing her physical attractiveness]
Marshal Len Merrick I'm glad to see you're not.





Marshal Len Merrick [Trying to treat her injuries under her pant leg with some difficulty] Sorry, but it'd be a lot easier if you wore dresses.
Ann Keith Dresses slow yuh down!
Marshal Len Merrick Depends on where yuh goin'.





Marshal Len Merrick We'll head through the desert to Santa Loma.
Timothy 'Pop' Keith [taken aback] The desert? Why, this is August, man. No self-respecting rattler would try to cross the desert in this heat.
Deputy Lou Gray You'd never make Santa Loma that'a way!
Marshal Len Merrick We got no choice. The other way, Roden'll be waitin'. I don't aim to have us all killed.
Deputy Lou Gray Well, let Roden have the old man. He ain't meant nothin' but trouble to us.
Ann Keith Sure, give him up, jug head. Save your own hide!
Marshal Len Merrick We're leaving now across the desert. Look, I know it's tougher, but they won't figure on us taking the long way around. And even if they do, we'll have a night's ride ahead of them. Pack up, Billy.





Marshal Len Merrick You didn't need to cut yourself like that.
Ann Keith [taken aback] Cut myself?
Marshal Len Merrick [indicating the spur on his boot] I wear a single rowel. You cut yourself with a Mexican spur.





Timothy 'Pop' Keith [dictating his last will & testament to Deputy Billy Shear] Now, this here Bowie knife I give to...
Marshal Len Merrick [intercepting him and taking the knife] You give it to me. For the time being.
Timothy 'Pop' Keith All right, put it down. I give it to Marshall Merrick agin my better feelings.





Marshal Len Merrick You're all guilty. You'll all pay.





Sam Weaver When he buried his boy, know what he put on the marker? "Hear a father's heart lies buried." A man with no heart makes a bad enemy.





Billy Shear If she's as good cooking as she's at ambushing, what have we got to lose?
Marshal Len Merrick Only our lives.





