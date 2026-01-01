Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Morris Ankrum
Morris Ankrum
Kinoafisha
Persons
Morris Ankrum
Morris Ankrum
Morris Ankrum
Date of Birth
28 August 1897
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
2 September 1964
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
8.1
In a Lonely Place
(1950)
7.0
Vera Cruz
(1954)
6.9
Along the Great Divide
(1951)
Filmography
5.6
Cattle Queen of Montana
Cattle Queen of Montana
Western
1954, USA
7
Vera Cruz
Vera Cruz
Adventure, Western
1954, USA
5.9
Son of Ali Baba
Son of Ali Baba
Fantasy, Adventure, Action
1952, USA
5.3
Mutiny
Mutiny
Adventure, History
1952, USA
6.9
Along the Great Divide
Along the Great Divide
Romantic, Adventure, Western
1951, USA
8.1
In a Lonely Place
In a Lonely Place
Detective, Film-Noir, Drama
1950, USA
6.3
Courage of Lassie
Courage of Lassie
Family, Adventure, Drama
1946, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree