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Morris Ankrum Morris Ankrum
Kinoafisha Persons Morris Ankrum

Morris Ankrum

Morris Ankrum

Date of Birth
28 August 1897
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
2 September 1964
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
The Adventurer, Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

In a Lonely Place 8.1
In a Lonely Place (1950)
Vera Cruz 7.0
Vera Cruz (1954)
Along the Great Divide 6.9
Along the Great Divide (1951)

Filmography

Cattle Queen of Montana 5.6
Cattle Queen of Montana Cattle Queen of Montana
Western 1954, USA
Vera Cruz 7
Vera Cruz Vera Cruz
Adventure, Western 1954, USA
Son of Ali Baba 5.9
Son of Ali Baba Son of Ali Baba
Fantasy, Adventure, Action 1952, USA
Mutiny 5.3
Mutiny Mutiny
Adventure, History 1952, USA
Along the Great Divide 6.9
Along the Great Divide Along the Great Divide
Romantic, Adventure, Western 1951, USA
In a Lonely Place 8.1
In a Lonely Place In a Lonely Place
Detective, Film-Noir, Drama 1950, USA
Courage of Lassie 6.3
Courage of Lassie Courage of Lassie
Family, Adventure, Drama 1946, USA
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