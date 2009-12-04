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Poster of Garbo: The Spy
7.2
Garbo: The Spy - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Garbo: The Spy
7.2

Garbo: The Spy

, 2009
Garbo: El espía
Spain / History, Documentary, Biography / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Garbo: The Spy
7.2
Garbo: The Spy - Trailer
Garbo: The Spy  Trailer

Synopsis

A compelling account of Juan Pujol, an extraordinary Spanish double agent during WWII who helped change the course of history.

Cast

Aline Griffith
Interviewee
Juan Kreisler
Interviewee
Joan Pujol
Self
Joan Miquel Pujol
Interviewee
Mark Seaman
Interviewee
Rupert Allason
Interviewee
José Antonio Escoriza
Interviewee
Xavier Vinader
Interviewee
Stan Vranckx
Self - Interviewee
Director Edmon Roch
Writer Isaki Lacuesta, Maria Hervera, Edmon Roch
Composer Fernando Velázquez
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 4 December 2009
Release date
4 December 2009 Spain
18 November 2011 USA
Worldwide Gross $356,050
Production Centuria Films S.L., Colosé Producciones, Ikiru Films
Also known as
Garbo: El espía, Garbo: The Spy, Garbo, a kém, Garbo, el hombre que salvó el mundo, Garbo, the Man Who Saved the World, Garbo: Szpieg, Гарбо: Шпион, 间谍嘉宝, Garbo, L'home Que Va Salvar el mon, Garbo, el espía (El hombre que salvó el mundo)

Film rating

7.2
Rate 13 votes
7.2 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Film Trailers

All trailers
Garbo: The Spy - Trailer
Garbo: The Spy Trailer
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