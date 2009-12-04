7.2Garbo: El espía
Garbo: The Spy, 2009
Spain / History, Documentary, Biography / 18+
Synopsis
A compelling account of Juan Pujol, an extraordinary Spanish double agent during WWII who helped change the course of history.
Cast
Joan Miquel Pujol
Interviewee
Rupert Allason
Interviewee
José Antonio Escoriza
Interviewee
Xavier Vinader
Interviewee
Stan Vranckx
Self - Interviewee
Director Edmon Roch
Writer Isaki Lacuesta, Maria Hervera, Edmon Roch
Composer Fernando Velázquez
Film details
Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 4 December 2009
Release date
|4 December 2009
|Spain
|18 November 2011
|USA
Worldwide Gross $356,050
Production Centuria Films S.L., Colosé Producciones, Ikiru Films
Also known as
Garbo: El espía, Garbo: The Spy, Garbo, a kém, Garbo, el hombre que salvó el mundo, Garbo, the Man Who Saved the World, Garbo: Szpieg, Гарбо: Шпион, 间谍嘉宝, Garbo, L'home Que Va Salvar el mon, Garbo, el espía (El hombre que salvó el mundo)
Updated 12 November 2020
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