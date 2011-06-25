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Poster of Elevate
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Elevate
7.0

Elevate

, 2011
Elevate
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Elevate
7.0

Synopsis

From a basketball academy in Senegal, to the high-pressure world of American prep schools, the film documents the extraordinary personal journeys of four particularly tall West African Muslim teenage boys with NBA dreams.

Cast

Biago Diouf
Amadou Gallo Fall
Dethie
Director Anne Buford
Composer Shawn Lee
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 25 June 2011
Release date
25 June 2011 Russia 12+
25 June 2011 Kazakhstan
21 October 2011 USA
25 June 2011 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $5,580
Production ESPN Films, Sharp 7 Films, Sharp 7
Also known as
Elevate

Film rating

7.0
Rate 15 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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