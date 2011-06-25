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Elevate
7.0
Elevate
, 2011
Elevate
USA / Documentary / 18+
About
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7.0
Synopsis
From a basketball academy in Senegal, to the high-pressure world of American prep schools, the film documents the extraordinary personal journeys of four particularly tall West African Muslim teenage boys with NBA dreams.
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Cast
Biago Diouf
Amadou Gallo Fall
Dethie
Director
Anne Buford
Composer
Shawn Lee
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 21 minutes
Production year
2011
World premiere
25 June 2011
Release date
25 June 2011
Russia
12+
25 June 2011
Kazakhstan
21 October 2011
USA
25 June 2011
Ukraine
MPAA
PG
Worldwide Gross
$5,580
Production
ESPN Films, Sharp 7 Films, Sharp 7
Also known as
Elevate
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Film rating
7.0
Rate
15
votes
6.9
IMDb
Showtimes
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