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Kinoafisha Films The Great Gatsby The Great Gatsby Awards

Awards and nominations of The Great Gatsby 1974

Academy Awards, USA 1975 Academy Awards, USA 1975
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1975 Golden Globes, USA 1975
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1975 BAFTA Awards 1975
Best Cinematography
Winner
Best Costume Design
Winner
Best Art Direction
Winner
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Roditelskiy dom
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime, Drama
Normal
Normal
2026, Canada / USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
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