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Kinoafisha
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The Great Gatsby
The Great Gatsby Awards
Awards and nominations of The Great Gatsby 1974
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Awards
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Academy Awards, USA 1975
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1975
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1975
Best Cinematography
Winner
Best Costume Design
Winner
Best Art Direction
Winner
Now Playing
New Releases
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime, Drama
Normal
2026, Canada / USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
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