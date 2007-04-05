Menu
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Ma mha 4 khaa khrap
Ma mha 4 khaa khrap
Mid Road Gang / Ma mha 4 khaa khrap
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Family
Comedy
Country
Thailand
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2007
World premiere
5 April 2007
Release date
5 April 2007
Thailand
Production
NGR
Also known as
Ma mha 4 khaa khrap, Dogs! La folle aventure, Mid Road Gang, Psi gang, Дорожня банда '4 лапи', 捨て犬マッカムの冒険
Director
Pantham Thongsangl
Somkait Vituranich
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.4
Rate
12
votes
6.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
