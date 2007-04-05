Menu
Kinoafisha Films Ma mha 4 khaa khrap

Ma mha 4 khaa khrap

Mid Road Gang / Ma mha 4 khaa khrap 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Thailand
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 5 April 2007
Release date
5 April 2007 Thailand
Production NGR
Also known as
Ma mha 4 khaa khrap, Dogs! La folle aventure, Mid Road Gang, Psi gang, Дорожня банда '4 лапи', 捨て犬マッカムの冒険
Director
Pantham Thongsangl
Somkait Vituranich
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.4
Rate 12 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
