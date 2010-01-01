Menu
1 poster
A Small Act
A Small Act
Small Act, A
18+
Documentary
Synopsis
A young Kenyan's life changes drastically when his education is sponsored by a Swedish stranger. Years later, he founds his own scholarship program to replicate the kindness he once received.
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
1 January 2010
Release date
1 January 2010
USA
Worldwide Gross
$1,311
Production
Harambee Media, Cherry Sky Films
Also known as
A Small Act, Μια μικρή πράξη, Маленькое представление
Director
Jennifer Arnold
Cast and Crew
Similar films for A Small Act
6.7
Showing Up
(2022)
Film rating
7.4
Rate
12
votes
7.4
IMDb
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
