A Small Act

A Small Act

Synopsis

A young Kenyan's life changes drastically when his education is sponsored by a Swedish stranger. Years later, he founds his own scholarship program to replicate the kindness he once received.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 1 January 2010
Release date
1 January 2010 USA
Worldwide Gross $1,311
Production Harambee Media, Cherry Sky Films
Also known as
A Small Act, Μια μικρή πράξη, Маленькое представление
Director
Jennifer Arnold
Cast and Crew
