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7.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Stingray Sam
7.2
Stingray Sam
, 2009
Stingray Sam
USA / Western, Sci-Fi, Comedy / 18+
About
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Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
7.2
Cast
Cory McAbee
Stingray Sam
Crugie
Quasar Kid
David Hyde Pierce
Narrator
Joshua Taylor
Fredward
Willa Vy McAbee
Girl The Carpenter's Daughter
Ron Crawford
Old Scientist
Michael De Nola
Scientist
Maura Ruth Hashman
Heaven
Jessica Jelliffe
The Clerk
Robert Lurie
Cubby
Director
Cory McAbee
Writer
Cory McAbee
Composer
The Billy Nayer Show
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 1 minute
Production year
2009
World premiere
20 January 2009
Release date
20 January 2009
Russia
16+
20 January 2009
Kazakhstan
20 January 2009
USA
20 January 2009
Ukraine
Production
BNS Productions
Also known as
Stingray Sam, Сэм - электрический скат
More
Film rating
7.2
Rate
11
votes
7.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Stills
Quotes
Smarmy Scientist
Oh, and by the way, you said you travelled halfway across two galaxies...
[Shakes head]
Smarmy Scientist
That's only one galaxy.
Showtimes
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