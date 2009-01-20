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Poster of Stingray Sam
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Stingray Sam
7.2

Stingray Sam

, 2009
Stingray Sam
USA / Western, Sci-Fi, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Stingray Sam
7.2

Cast

Cory McAbee
Stingray Sam
Crugie
Quasar Kid
David Hyde Pierce
Narrator
Joshua Taylor
Fredward
Willa Vy McAbee
Girl The Carpenter's Daughter
Ron Crawford
Old Scientist
Michael De Nola
Scientist
Maura Ruth Hashman
Heaven
Jessica Jelliffe
The Clerk
Robert Lurie
Cubby
Director Cory McAbee
Writer Cory McAbee
Composer The Billy Nayer Show
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 1 minute
Production year 2009
World premiere 20 January 2009
Release date
20 January 2009 Russia 16+
20 January 2009 Kazakhstan
20 January 2009 USA
20 January 2009 Ukraine
Production BNS Productions
Also known as
Stingray Sam, Сэм - электрический скат

Film rating

7.2
Rate 11 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Smarmy Scientist Oh, and by the way, you said you travelled halfway across two galaxies...
[Shakes head]
Smarmy Scientist That's only one galaxy.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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