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Poster of The Wedding Sari / Kanchivaram
8.2
Kinoafisha Films The Wedding Sari / Kanchivaram
8.2

The Wedding Sari / Kanchivaram

, 2008
The Wedding Sari / Kanchivaram
India / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Wedding Sari / Kanchivaram
8.2

Cast

Prakash Raj
Venkadam
Sriya Reddy
Annam
P. Sreekumar
Communist Stranger
Shammu
Thamarai
Geetha Vijayan
Venkadam's Sister
Sacchin Nachiappan
Vinodhini Vaidynathan
Subathra
Vimal
Rangan
Director Priyadarshan
Writer Priyadarshan
Composer M.G. Sreekumar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 19 March 2008
Release date
19 March 2008 India U
Production Percept Picture Company, Four Frames Pictures
Also known as
Kanchivaram, Свадебное сари

Film rating

8.2
Rate 15 votes
8.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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