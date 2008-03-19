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8.2
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The Wedding Sari / Kanchivaram
8.2
The Wedding Sari / Kanchivaram
, 2008
The Wedding Sari / Kanchivaram
India / Drama / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
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Filming locations
8.2
Cast
Prakash Raj
Venkadam
Sriya Reddy
Annam
P. Sreekumar
Communist Stranger
Shammu
Thamarai
Geetha Vijayan
Venkadam's Sister
Sacchin Nachiappan
Vinodhini Vaidynathan
Subathra
Vimal
Rangan
Director
Priyadarshan
Writer
Priyadarshan
Composer
M.G. Sreekumar
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
1 hour 57 minutes
Production year
2008
World premiere
19 March 2008
Release date
19 March 2008
India
U
Production
Percept Picture Company, Four Frames Pictures
Also known as
Kanchivaram, Свадебное сари
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Film rating
8.2
Rate
15
votes
8.2
IMDb
Showtimes
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