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Filmography
Molly Bernard
Molly Bernard
Kinoafisha
Persons
Molly Bernard
Molly Bernard
Molly Bernard
Date of Birth
10 April 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
7.9
High Maintenance
(2016)
7.9
The Blacklist
(2013)
7.7
Younger
(2015)
Filmography
7
Brilliant Minds
Drama
2024, USA
6.9
Hit Man
Hit Man
Action, Comedy
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.9
High Maintenance
Drama, Comedy
2016, USA
7.6
Chicago Med
Drama
2015, USA
7.7
Younger
Comedy, Romantic
2015, USA
7.9
The Blacklist
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2013, USA
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