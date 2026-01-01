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Molly Bernard
Molly Bernard Molly Bernard
Kinoafisha Persons Molly Bernard

Molly Bernard

Molly Bernard

Date of Birth
10 April 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

High Maintenance 7.9
High Maintenance (2016)
The Blacklist 7.9
The Blacklist (2013)
Younger 7.7
Younger (2015)

Filmography

Brilliant Minds 7
Brilliant Minds
Drama 2024, USA
Hit Man 6.9
Hit Man Hit Man
Action, Comedy 2023, USA
Watch trailer
High Maintenance 7.9
High Maintenance
Drama, Comedy 2016, USA
Chicago Med 7.6
Chicago Med
Drama 2015, USA
Younger 7.7
Younger
Comedy, Romantic 2015, USA
The Blacklist 7.9
The Blacklist
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2013, USA
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