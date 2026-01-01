Younger (TV Land Series Soundtrack) 15 tracks. Lykke Li, Ingrid Michaelson, Zayde Wølf, Gemma Hayes, Berlin, Sjowgren, Univerxity, Leon Bridges, Hilary Duff, Anna Dellaria, laye, Chris Alan Lee, Wendy Page, James Fenton Marr, Elizabeth Hooper, Andrew Bojanic, Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Miriam Shor Listen

Title Artist Time 1 Get Some Lykke Li 3:22 2 Jealous Ingrid Michaelson 3:07 3 Walk Through the Fire (feat. Ruelle) Zayde Wølf 3:35 4 Wicked Game Gemma Hayes / Chris Isaak 4:04 5 Take My Breath Away Berlin / Tom Whitlock 4:11 6 Seventeen Sjowgren 3:45 7 Back to You Univerxity 2:20 8 Coming Home Leon Bridges 3:25 9 Little Lies Hilary Duff 3:24 10 Bolder Anna Dellaria 3:47 11 Burning Love laye / Dennis Linde 2:44 12 Save Us (feat. Anna Dellaria) Chris Alan Lee 3:30 13 Million Dollar Life Wendy Page, James Fenton Marr, Elizabeth Hooper, Andrew Bojanic / Andrew Bojanic 0:22 14 Soundbite From Cast (Bonus Track) Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Miriam Shor / Sutton Foster 0:41 15 9 to 5 (Bonus Track) Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Miriam Shor / Dolly Parton 1:34

Listen to songs from "Younger" (2015) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Younger" in different languages are free for listening online.