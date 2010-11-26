Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Young Justice
Young Justice All seasons
Young Justice
12+
Production year
2010
Country
USA
Episode duration
30 minutes
TV channel
Cartoon Network
Streaming service
HBO Max
Series rating
8.6
11
votes
8.6
IMDb
All seasons of "Young Justice"
Season 1
26 episodes
26 November 2010 - 21 April 2012
Season 2
20 episodes
28 April 2012 - 16 March 2013
Season 3
26 episodes
4 January 2019 - 27 August 2019
Season 4
26 episodes
16 October 2021 - 9 June 2022
