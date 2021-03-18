"Vampires of the Heartland" is a new Russian TV series filmed in the genre of satirical comedy. The story takes place in a fictional reality that resembles modern Moscow. Law enforcement officers discover two bodies with characteristic bite marks in Smolensk Grove. They must determine who is responsible for these murders - wild animals or real vampires. The incident causes a stir within the vampire clan as well: local leader Irina Vitalievna is determined to do whatever it takes to punish the bloodsuckers who attacked humans. She assigns her protégé, Svyatoslav Vernidubovich, to investigate the matter...

