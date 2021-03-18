Menu
Central Russia's Vampires poster
few votes IMDb Rating: 7.5
11 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Central Russia's Vampires

Central Russia's Vampires (2021 - …)

Вампиры средней полосы 18+
Production year 2021
Country Russia
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 50 minutes
Streaming service Start
TV channel ТНТ
Runtime 14 hours 10 minutes

TV series description

"Vampires of the Heartland" is a new Russian TV series filmed in the genre of satirical comedy. The story takes place in a fictional reality that resembles modern Moscow. Law enforcement officers discover two bodies with characteristic bite marks in Smolensk Grove. They must determine who is responsible for these murders - wild animals or real vampires. The incident causes a stir within the vampire clan as well: local leader Irina Vitalievna is determined to do whatever it takes to punish the bloodsuckers who attacked humans. She assigns her protégé, Svyatoslav Vernidubovich, to investigate the matter...
Вампиры средней полосы - teaser третьего сезона
Central Russia's Vampires  teaser третьего сезона
Cast
Andrey Sokolov
Yuriy Stoyanov
Artem Tkachenko
Igor Khripunov
Tatyana Dogileva
Dmitry Lysenkov
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
Series rating

7.5 IMDb
Seasons
Central Russia's Vampires - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 9 episodes
 
Central Russia's Vampires - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 8 episodes
 
Central Russia's Vampires - Season 3 Season 3
TBA,
 
TV Series reviews
Николай Федорин 28 March 2023, 17:19
Моя оценка 10 из 10. Отличный комедийный, детектив. Кинотеатр START мыслит позитивно и будущим а не прошлым. Жду третьего сезона с нетерпением.🙌
soundtrack Central Russia's Vampires
Stills
