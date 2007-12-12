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Yuri Stoyanov
Yuri Stoyanov Yuri Stoyanov
Kinoafisha Persons Yuri Stoyanov

Yuri Stoyanov

Yuri Stoyanov

Date of Birth
10 July 1957
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Place of Birth
Odesa, Soviet Union
Height
183 cm (6 ft 0 in)
Eye colour
blue-gray
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Central Russia's Vampires 7.9
Central Russia's Vampires (2021)
12 7.5
12 (2007)
Trepachi 7.3
Trepachi (2023)

Filmography

Sadko
Sadko
Family, Fantasy 2028, Russia
Ne v svoej tarelke
Ne v svoej tarelke
Sci-Fi, Comedy 2026, Russia
Dobryy doktor 5.5
Dobryy doktor Dobryy doktor
Comedy 2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Dedmobil
Dedmobil
Comedy 2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
Na derevnyu dedushke 2 4.9
Na derevnyu dedushke 2 Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Comedy, Family 2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
Kuznecovy TV 5.9
Kuznecovy TV
Comedy 2025, Russia
Na derevnyu dedushke 6.8
Na derevnyu dedushke Na derevnyu dedushke
Comedy, Family 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Mamonti 6.4
Mamonti
Comedy 2024, Russia
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