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Filmography
Yuri Stoyanov
Yuri Stoyanov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuri Stoyanov
Yuri Stoyanov
Yuri Stoyanov
Date of Birth
10 July 1957
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Place of Birth
Odesa, Soviet Union
Height
183 cm (6 ft 0 in)
Eye colour
blue-gray
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.9
Central Russia's Vampires
(2021)
7.5
12
(2007)
7.3
Trepachi
(2023)
Filmography
Sadko
Family, Fantasy
2028, Russia
Ne v svoej tarelke
Sci-Fi, Comedy
2026, Russia
5.5
Dobryy doktor
Dobryy doktor
Comedy
2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Dedmobil
Comedy
2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
4.9
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Comedy, Family
2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.9
Kuznecovy TV
Comedy
2025, Russia
6.8
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
Comedy, Family
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
6.4
Mamonti
Comedy
2024, Russia
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