Dale CooperHarry, I'm going to let you in on a little secret. Every day, once a day, give yourself a present. Don't plan it. Don't wait for it. Just let it happen. It could be a new shirt at the men's store, a catnap in your office chair, or two cups of good, hot black coffee.
Leland PalmerThrough the darkness of future past / The magician longs to see / One chants out between two worlds / Fire walk with me. I'll catch you with my death bag. You may think I've gone insane, but I promise I will kill again!
Dale CooperBecause that's what you do in a town where a yellow light still means slow down, not go faster.
Deputy Tommy 'Hawk' HillOne woman can make you fly like an eagle, another can give you the strength of a lion, but only one in the Cycle Of Life can fill your heart with wonder and the wisdom that you have known a singular joy.
Laura PalmerI feel like I know her... but sometimes my arms bend back.
Man from Another PlaceWhere we're from, the birds sing a pretty song... and there's always music in the air.
The Log LadyOne day my log will have something to say about this.
Dale CooperI believe I was visited by a giant last night. Twice.
FBI Agent Albert RosenfieldAny relations with the dwarf?
Windom EarleThe only thing Columbus discovered was that he was lost!
Man from Another PlaceWhen you see me again, it won't be me.
Major BriggsAchievement is its own reward, pride obscures it.
Annie Blackburn[praying] Our bones are scattered at the grave's mouth / As when one cutteth wood upon the earth / But mine eyes are unto thee, O God The Lord: / In thee is my trust, leave not me / Keep me from the snares they have laid for me / And the gins of the workers of iniquity / Let the wicked fall into their own nets / Whilst that I withal escape.
Blackie O'ReillyWell Fred, what's your line?
Big Ed Hurley[undercover] Own a gas station.
[Cooper nudges Ed in his side]
Big Ed HurleyI'm an oral surgeon.
Blackie O'ReillyWell, I got a Chevy parked out back with a serious root-canal problem. Want to take a look?
Big Ed HurleyIt's not the first time, it won't be the last, but I'm in that doghouse again.
Donna HaywardThe police didn't love Laura, nobody loved Laura but us.
Ben HorneWe've lain a gala reception for your fair-haired boys tonight; all of Twin Peaks' best and brightest.