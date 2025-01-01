Menu
Twin Peaks Quotes

Twin Peaks quotes

Dale Cooper Harry, I'm going to let you in on a little secret. Every day, once a day, give yourself a present. Don't plan it. Don't wait for it. Just let it happen. It could be a new shirt at the men's store, a catnap in your office chair, or two cups of good, hot black coffee.
[repeated line]
Dale Cooper Damn good coffee!
Dale Cooper Harry, I have no idea where this will lead us, but I have a definite feeling it will be a place both wonderful and strange.
James Hurley When did you start smoking?
Donna Hayward I smoke every once and a while. Helps relieve tension.
James Hurley When did you get so tense?
Donna Hayward When I started smoking.
Giant The owls are not what they seem.
Leland Palmer Through the darkness of future past / The magician longs to see / One chants out between two worlds / Fire walk with me. I'll catch you with my death bag. You may think I've gone insane, but I promise I will kill again!
Dale Cooper Ask me why I'm whittling.
Sheriff Truman I give up. Why are you whittling?
Dale Cooper Because that's what you do in a town where a yellow light still means slow down, not go faster.
Deputy Tommy 'Hawk' Hill One woman can make you fly like an eagle, another can give you the strength of a lion, but only one in the Cycle Of Life can fill your heart with wonder and the wisdom that you have known a singular joy.
Laura Palmer I feel like I know her... but sometimes my arms bend back.
Man from Another Place Where we're from, the birds sing a pretty song... and there's always music in the air.
The Log Lady One day my log will have something to say about this.
Dale Cooper I believe I was visited by a giant last night. Twice.
FBI Agent Albert Rosenfield Any relations with the dwarf?
Windom Earle The only thing Columbus discovered was that he was lost!
Man from Another Place When you see me again, it won't be me.
Major Briggs Achievement is its own reward, pride obscures it.
FBI Regional Bureau Chief Gordon Cole Cooper, you remind me today of a small Mexican chi-wow-wow.
Dale Cooper [Lucy pours Cooper a cup of coffee. He takes a sip and promptly spits it out]
Dale Cooper Damn fine coffee! And hot!
Hank Jennings You're his whore, Norma.
Norma Jennings I'd rather be his whore than your wife.
Jerry Horne Sheriff, your 24 hours are up. I demand you to arrest my client or release him!
Sheriff Truman Ben Horne, you are under arrest for the murder of Laura Palmer.
Ben Horne Great move, Jer.
Jerry Horne I am 100% sure that we're not completely sure.
Sheriff Truman Jelly donuts?
Dale Cooper Harry, that goes without saying.
Bobby Briggs I got some good news and some bad news. The bad news is that your father has bought a condo in Flip City, and the good news is that he is about to win the Civil War.
The Log Lady My log saw something that night.
DEA Agent Dennis I understand we're both staying at the Great Northern. How's the food up there?
Dale Cooper Dennis, you're in for a big surprise.
Sheriff Truman So are they.
Dale Cooper In the grand design, women were drawn from a different set of blueprints.
Major Briggs How was school, son?
Bobby Briggs Fine. How was work?
Major Briggs Work was fine.
Bobby Briggs What exactly is it you do?
Major Briggs That's classified.
Dale Cooper Fellas, coincidence and fate figure largely in our lives.
FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper [with a smile to Sheriff Truman] Harry, you're all right.
Dale Cooper Harry, is that bag smiling?
Annie Blackburn [praying] Our bones are scattered at the grave's mouth / As when one cutteth wood upon the earth / But mine eyes are unto thee, O God The Lord: / In thee is my trust, leave not me / Keep me from the snares they have laid for me / And the gins of the workers of iniquity / Let the wicked fall into their own nets / Whilst that I withal escape.
Blackie O'Reilly Well Fred, what's your line?
Big Ed Hurley [undercover] Own a gas station.
[Cooper nudges Ed in his side]
Big Ed Hurley I'm an oral surgeon.
Blackie O'Reilly Well, I got a Chevy parked out back with a serious root-canal problem. Want to take a look?
Big Ed Hurley It's not the first time, it won't be the last, but I'm in that doghouse again.
Donna Hayward The police didn't love Laura, nobody loved Laura but us.
Ben Horne We've lain a gala reception for your fair-haired boys tonight; all of Twin Peaks' best and brightest.
Jerry Horne We're holding it in a phone booth?
[repeated line]
Dwayne Milford [into a microphone] Is this thing on?
Catherine Packard Martell Didn't he want to talk to me?
Pete Martell Yeah, but we told him you were on your world tour, he should contact your press agent.
Agoraphobe I thought you were pure!
