Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Soundtrack
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Twin Peaks
Seasons
Twin Peaks All seasons
Twin Peaks
18+
Production year
1990
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
Showtime
TV channel
ABC
Series rating
8.2
Rate
12
votes
8.7
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Twin Peaks"
Season 1
8 episodes
8 April 1990 - 23 May 1990
Season 2
22 episodes
30 September 1990 - 10 June 1991
Season 3
18 episodes
21 May 2017 - 3 September 2017
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree