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Michael Ontkean
Michael Ontkean Michael Ontkean
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Ontkean

Michael Ontkean

Michael Ontkean

Date of Birth
26 January 1946
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Twin Peaks 8.3
Twin Peaks (1990)
Slap Shot 7.2
Slap Shot (1977)
Willie & Phil 5.9
Willie & Phil (1980)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Twin Peaks 8.3
Twin Peaks
Drama, Crime, Mystery 1990, USA
Sang des autres, Le 5.3
Sang des autres, Le Sang des autres, Le
Romantic, History, Drama, War 1984, Canada / France / USA
Willie & Phil 5.9
Willie & Phil Willie & Phil
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 1980, USA
Slap Shot 7.2
Slap Shot Slap Shot
Drama, Sport, Comedy 1977, USA
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