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About
Filmography
Michael Ontkean
Michael Ontkean
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Ontkean
Michael Ontkean
Michael Ontkean
Date of Birth
26 January 1946
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.3
Twin Peaks
(1990)
7.2
Slap Shot
(1977)
5.9
Willie & Phil
(1980)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
History
Mystery
Romantic
Sport
War
Year
All
1990
1984
1980
1977
All
4
Films
3
TV Shows
1
Actor
4
8.3
Twin Peaks
Drama, Crime, Mystery
1990, USA
5.3
Sang des autres, Le
Sang des autres, Le
Romantic, History, Drama, War
1984, Canada / France / USA
5.9
Willie & Phil
Willie & Phil
Comedy, Romantic, Drama
1980, USA
7.2
Slap Shot
Slap Shot
Drama, Sport, Comedy
1977, USA
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