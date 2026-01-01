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Max Irons
Max Irons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Max Irons
Max Irons
Max Irons
Date of Birth
17 October 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor
Place of Birth
London Borough of Camden, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.8
The White Queen
(2013)
7.3
Woman in Gold
(2015)
7.3
The Little Drummer Girl
(2018)
Filmography
Young Sherlock
Action, Crime, Detective
2026, Great Britain
7.2
Miss Austen
Drama, History,
2025, Great Britain
7
Flowers in the Attic: The Origin
Drama,
2022, USA
7.1
3 Days of the Condor
Drama, Action
2018, USA
7.3
The Little Drummer Girl
Drama, Thriller,
2018, Great Britain/USA
6
Terminal
Terminal
Drama, Thriller
2018, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
6
Bitter Harvest
Bitter Harvest
Drama, Romantic, War
2017, Canada
6.7
Crooked House
Crooked House
Detective
2017, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Show more
Photos
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