7.7 IMDb Rating: 7.8
Kinoafisha TV Shows The OA

The OA (2016 - 2019)

The OA 18+
Production year 2016
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 16 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The OA" is a science fiction series created by actress Brit Marling. The plot revolves around a mysterious girl who unexpectedly appears in her hometown after her mysterious disappearance. During this time, Prairie's parents had almost lost hope of getting their daughter back. The situation was further complicated by the fact that the heroine was blind before and couldn't find her way back on her own. However, before her miraculous return to her family, Prairie regained her sight. Additionally, she meets five local residents who are eager to learn the story of what happened to her in the past years.
Creator
Brit Marling
Zal Batmanglij
Paz Vega
Jason Isaacs
Brit Marling
Scott Wilson
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.7
7.8 IMDb
Seasons
The OA - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 8 episodes
 
The OA - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
