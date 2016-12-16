"The OA" is a science fiction series created by actress Brit Marling. The plot revolves around a mysterious girl who unexpectedly appears in her hometown after her mysterious disappearance. During this time, Prairie's parents had almost lost hope of getting their daughter back. The situation was further complicated by the fact that the heroine was blind before and couldn't find her way back on her own. However, before her miraculous return to her family, Prairie regained her sight. Additionally, she meets five local residents who are eager to learn the story of what happened to her in the past years.

