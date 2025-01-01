Menu
The OA
Quotes
The OA quotes
Prairie Johnson
When I say it out loud, it all falls apart.
Prairie Johnson
They said it would be like jumping into an invisible current that just carries you away.
Prairie Johnson
I'm the OA.
