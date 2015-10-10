The TV series "The Last Kingdom" tells the story of England in the late 9th century. Many kingdoms have been captured by the Vikings, and only one last kingdom, Wessex, led by King Alfred the Great, refuses to surrender. Uhtred, a fearless Saxon warrior who was raised by Vikings, aids Alfred in his great mission but is constantly forced to prove his loyalty. The fates of real historical figures intertwine with the destinies of fictional heroes in the main story of the English people's quest for homeland and home.

