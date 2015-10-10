Menu
7.8 IMDb Rating: 8.5
The Last Kingdom

The Last Kingdom (2015 - …)

The Last Kingdom 18+
Production year 2015
Country USA
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel BBC Two
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 46 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The TV series "The Last Kingdom" tells the story of England in the late 9th century. Many kingdoms have been captured by the Vikings, and only one last kingdom, Wessex, led by King Alfred the Great, refuses to surrender. Uhtred, a fearless Saxon warrior who was raised by Vikings, aids Alfred in his great mission but is constantly forced to prove his loyalty. The fates of real historical figures intertwine with the destinies of fictional heroes in the main story of the English people's quest for homeland and home.
The Last Kingdom - trailer третьего сезона
The Last Kingdom  trailer третьего сезона
Eva Birthistle
Eva Birthistle Hild
Millie Brady
Millie Brady Aethelflaed
David Schofield Abbot Eadred
Ian Hart
Ian Hart Beocca
Thure Lindhardt Guthred
Jamie Blackley Eardwulf
Series rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
8.5 IMDb
Seasons
The Last Kingdom - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 8 episodes
 
The Last Kingdom - Season 2 Season 2
2017, 8 episodes
 
The Last Kingdom - Season 3 Season 3
2018, 10 episodes
 
The Last Kingdom - Season 4 Season 4
2020, 10 episodes
 
The Last Kingdom - Season 5 Season 5
2022, 10 episodes
 
