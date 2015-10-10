Menu
The Last Kingdom poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Last Kingdom Seasons

The Last Kingdom All seasons

The Last Kingdom 18+
Production year 2015
Country USA
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel BBC Two
Streaming service Netflix

Series rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
8.5 IMDb
All seasons of "The Last Kingdom"
The Last Kingdom - Season 1 Season 1
8 episodes 10 October 2015 - 28 November 2015
 
The Last Kingdom - Season 2 Season 2
8 episodes 16 March 2017 - 4 May 2017
 
The Last Kingdom - Season 3 Season 3
10 episodes 19 November 2018
 
The Last Kingdom - Season 4 Season 4
10 episodes 26 April 2020
 
The Last Kingdom - Season 5 Season 5
10 episodes 9 March 2022
 
