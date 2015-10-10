Menu
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Last Kingdom
Seasons
The Last Kingdom All seasons
The Last Kingdom
18+
Production year
2015
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
BBC Two
Streaming service
Netflix
Series rating
7.8
Rate
10
votes
8.5
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "The Last Kingdom"
Season 1
8 episodes
10 October 2015 - 28 November 2015
Season 2
8 episodes
16 March 2017 - 4 May 2017
Season 3
10 episodes
19 November 2018
Season 4
10 episodes
26 April 2020
Season 5
10 episodes
9 March 2022
