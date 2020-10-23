The series "Barbaren" is an epic historical tale about a conflict that is destined to shape the face of Europe. On one side, there is the mighty Roman Empire at the height of its power. On the other side, there are the Germans, who were recently conquered and have not forgotten the scent of freedom. At the center of this conflict are a pair of charismatic heroes, Tusnelda and Ari. They have different pasts and reasons to dislike each other. However, they join forces and destinies to challenge the superpower of the Ancient world.

Expand