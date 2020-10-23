Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Barbarians

Barbarians (2020 - …)

Barbaren 18+
Production year 2020
Country Germany
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 50 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The series "Barbaren" is an epic historical tale about a conflict that is destined to shape the face of Europe. On one side, there is the mighty Roman Empire at the height of its power. On the other side, there are the Germans, who were recently conquered and have not forgotten the scent of freedom. At the center of this conflict are a pair of charismatic heroes, Tusnelda and Ari. They have different pasts and reasons to dislike each other. However, they join forces and destinies to challenge the superpower of the Ancient world.
Варвары - trailer второго сезона
Cast
Jeremy Miliker
Bernhard Schütz
David Schütter
Gaetano Aronica
Bence Ferenczi
Jeanne Goursaud
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7.2 IMDb
Seasons
Barbarians - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 6 episodes
 
Barbarians - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 6 episodes
 
Stills
