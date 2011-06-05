Menu
8.9 IMDb Rating: 7.7
Kinoafisha TV Shows Teen Wolf

Teen Wolf (2011 - 2017)

Teen Wolf 18+
Production year 2011
Country USA
Total seasons 6 seasons
Episode duration 43 minutes
TV channel MTV
Runtime 71 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

The main character of the series "Teen Wolf" is Scott McCall, a sixteen-year-old teenager. One night, by chance, Scott finds himself in the middle of the forest, where he is attacked by an unknown creature that looks like a huge wolf. Scott manages to fend it off with only a small bite, but soon he begins to notice a series of unusual changes in himself: his body exhibits the ability to regenerate quickly, his hearing and reflexes become heightened. With the support of his best friend Stiles Stilinski, Scott learns to control his new abilities.
Creator
Jeff Davis
Dylan O'Brien
Dylan O'Brien Mieczyslaw "Stiles" Stilinski
Tyler Hoechlin
Tyler Hoechlin Derek Hale
Linden Ashby Sheriff Noah Stilinski
Tyler Posey
Tyler Posey Scott McCall
Crystal Reed
Crystal Reed Allison Argent
8.9
7.7 IMDb
Seasons
Teen Wolf - Season 1 Season 1
2011, 12 episodes
 
Teen Wolf - Season 2 Season 2
2012, 12 episodes
 
Teen Wolf - Season 3 Season 3
2013, 24 episodes
 
Teen Wolf - Season 4 Season 4
2014, 12 episodes
 
Teen Wolf - Season 5 Season 5
2015, 20 episodes
 
Teen Wolf - Season 6 Season 6
2016, 20 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Isha Irfan Baig 20 April 2025, 09:49
😁Teen Wolf 2011 on Comedy Central
Stills
