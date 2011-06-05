The main character of the series "Teen Wolf" is Scott McCall, a sixteen-year-old teenager. One night, by chance, Scott finds himself in the middle of the forest, where he is attacked by an unknown creature that looks like a huge wolf. Scott manages to fend it off with only a small bite, but soon he begins to notice a series of unusual changes in himself: his body exhibits the ability to regenerate quickly, his hearing and reflexes become heightened. With the support of his best friend Stiles Stilinski, Scott learns to control his new abilities.

