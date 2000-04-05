Something You Can Do with Your Finger (a.k.a. Fingerbang)
Season 4 / Episode 812 July 2000
Do the Handicapped Go to Hell?
Season 4 / Episode 919 July 2000
Probably
Season 4 / Episode 1026 July 2000
Fourth Grade
Season 4 / Episode 118 November 2000
Trapper Keeper
Season 4 / Episode 1215 November 2000
Helen Keller! The Musical
Season 4 / Episode 1322 November 2000
Pip (a.k.a. Great Expectations)
Season 4 / Episode 1429 November 2000
Fat Camp
Season 4 / Episode 156 December 2000
The Wacky Molestation Adventure
Season 4 / Episode 1613 December 2000
A Very Crappy Christmas
Season 4 / Episode 1720 December 2000
Episode description
В 4 сезоне 13 серии сериала «Южный парк» Картман становится обладателем опасного устройства, с помощью которого можно завладеть всем миром. В это время в класс приходит новенький, который тут же начинает охотиться на сокровище Картмана.
