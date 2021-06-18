"So Not Worth It" is a Korean comedy series created by the American streaming company Netflix. The show takes place in a student dormitory at an international university. The main characters of the series are a group of students who are forced to squeeze into small rooms and stand in giant queues for the bathroom every morning. They all arrived at this university from completely different corners of the world, each with their own traditions, rituals, worldview, and attitude towards others. As the events unfold, the characters inevitably grow closer and become best friends.

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