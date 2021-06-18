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Kinoafisha TV Shows So Not Worth It

So Not Worth It (2021 - …)

So Not Worth it 18+
Production year 2021
Country South Korea
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 50 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"So Not Worth It" is a Korean comedy series created by the American streaming company Netflix. The show takes place in a student dormitory at an international university. The main characters of the series are a group of students who are forced to squeeze into small rooms and stand in giant queues for the bathroom every morning. They all arrived at this university from completely different corners of the world, each with their own traditions, rituals, worldview, and attitude towards others. As the events unfold, the characters inevitably grow closer and become best friends.
So Not Worth It - Trailer season 1
So Not Worth It  Trailer season 1
Cast
Cast
Park Se-wan
Park Se-wan
Shin Hyeon-seung
Shin Hyeon-seung
Han Hyeon-min
Han Hyeon-min
Yeongjae
Yeongjae
Carson Allen
Carson Allen
Hwang Boreum-Byeol
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.6
Rate 13 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Drama genre  In the Comedy genre  In the genre  In series of South Korea  In series of 2021 
Seasons
So Not Worth It - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 12 episodes
 
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