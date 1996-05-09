Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Lee Il-joon
Lee Il-joon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Il-joon
Lee Il-joon
Lee Il-joon
Date of Birth
9 May 1996
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.6
So Not Worth It
(2021)
Filmography
6.6
So Not Worth It
Drama, Comedy,
2021, South Korea
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree