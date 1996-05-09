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Lee Il-joon
Lee Il-joon Lee Il-joon
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Il-joon

Lee Il-joon

Lee Il-joon

Date of Birth
9 May 1996
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

So Not Worth It 6.6
So Not Worth It (2021)

Filmography

So Not Worth It 6.6
So Not Worth It
Drama, Comedy, 2021, South Korea
Show more
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