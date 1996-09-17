Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Yeongjae
Yeongjae Yeongjae
Kinoafisha Persons Yeongjae

Yeongjae

Yeongjae

Date of Birth
17 September 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Height
177 cm (5 ft 10 in)

Popular Films

So Not Worth It 0.0
So Not Worth It (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 1 TV Shows 1 Actor 1
So Not Worth It
So Not Worth It
Drama, Comedy 2021, South Korea
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more