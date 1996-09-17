Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Yeongjae
Yeongjae
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yeongjae
Yeongjae
Yeongjae
Date of Birth
17 September 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Height
177 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Popular Films
0.0
So Not Worth It
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
2021
All
1
TV Shows
1
Actor
1
So Not Worth It
Drama, Comedy
2021, South Korea
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree