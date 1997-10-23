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Minnie
Minnie
Kinoafisha
Persons
Minnie
Minnie
Minnie
Date of Birth
23 October 1997
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.0
Queendom
(2019)
6.6
So Not Worth It
(2021)
Filmography
6.6
So Not Worth It
Drama, Comedy,
2021, South Korea
8
Queendom
Queendom
Music
2019, South Korea
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