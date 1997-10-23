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Minnie
Minnie Minnie
Kinoafisha Persons Minnie

Minnie

Minnie

Date of Birth
23 October 1997
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Queendom 8.0
Queendom (2019)
So Not Worth It 6.6
So Not Worth It (2021)

Filmography

So Not Worth It 6.6
So Not Worth It
Drama, Comedy, 2021, South Korea
Queendom 8
Queendom Queendom
Music 2019, South Korea
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