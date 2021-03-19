Menu
Russian
Sky Rojo poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.6
6 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Sky Rojo

Sky Rojo (2021 - 2023)

Sky Rojo 18+
Production year 2021
Country Spain
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 28 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 11 hours 12 minutes

TV series description

"Sky Rojo" is a new Spanish series in the genre of crime drama. The show is produced by the popular streaming service Netflix. The story revolves around three women with extremely low social responsibility. For the past few years, the main characters have worked as prostitutes in one of the less prestigious brothels in the country. One fateful day, something terrible happens, and the girls are forced to flee from their pimp and his loyal henchmen. As a result, all three embark on a truly insane road adventure that completely turns their lives upside down.
Красный дермантин - trailer второго сезона
Sky Rojo  trailer второго сезона
Cast
Miguel Ángel Silvestre
Verónica Sánchez
Asier Etxeandia
Luiza Vides Galyano
Lali Espósito
Cecilia Gómez
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
1 vote
6.6 IMDb
Seasons
Sky Rojo - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 8 episodes
 
Sky Rojo - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 8 episodes
 
Sky Rojo - Season 3 Season 3
2023, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
pavellbor 18 June 2021, 17:09
Хорошо отыграли
Stills
