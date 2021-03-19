"Sky Rojo" is a new Spanish series in the genre of crime drama. The show is produced by the popular streaming service Netflix. The story revolves around three women with extremely low social responsibility. For the past few years, the main characters have worked as prostitutes in one of the less prestigious brothels in the country. One fateful day, something terrible happens, and the girls are forced to flee from their pimp and his loyal henchmen. As a result, all three embark on a truly insane road adventure that completely turns their lives upside down.

Expand