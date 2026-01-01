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Lali Espósito
Lali Espósito Lali Espósito
Kinoafisha Persons Lali Espósito

Lali Espósito

Lali Espósito

Date of Birth
10 October 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Puan 6.7
Puan (2023)
Sky Rojo 6.4
Sky Rojo (2021)
The Accused 6.0
The Accused (2018)

Filmography

5.9
Lali: Time to Step Up Lali: La que le gana al tiempo
Documentary, Music 2025, Argentina
Puan 6.7
Puan Puan
Comedy, Drama 2023, Argentina / Brazil / France / Germany / Italy
El fin del amor 5.7
El fin del amor
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2022, Argentina
Sky Rojo 6.4
Sky Rojo
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2021, Spain
The Accused 6
The Accused Acusada
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2018, Argentina / Mexico
Permitidos 5.6
Permitidos Permitidos
Comedy, Romantic 2016, Argentina
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