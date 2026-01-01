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Filmography
Lali Espósito
Lali Espósito
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lali Espósito
Lali Espósito
Lali Espósito
Date of Birth
10 October 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
6.7
Puan
(2023)
6.4
Sky Rojo
(2021)
6.0
The Accused
(2018)
Filmography
5.9
Lali: Time to Step Up
Lali: La que le gana al tiempo
Documentary, Music
2025, Argentina
6.7
Puan
Puan
Comedy, Drama
2023, Argentina / Brazil / France / Germany / Italy
5.7
El fin del amor
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2022, Argentina
6.4
Sky Rojo
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2021, Spain
6
The Accused
Acusada
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2018, Argentina / Mexico
5.6
Permitidos
Permitidos
Comedy, Romantic
2016, Argentina
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