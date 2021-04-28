"Sexify" is a new Polish series in the genre of youth comedy. The show was produced by the online platform Netflix. The story revolves around a student named Natalia, who is very knowledgeable about programming but knows little about intimate relationships between different genders. While creating a new innovative sex app, the main character and her two best friends have to delve into the world of intimate pleasures. They are in for numerous unexpected revelations and significant changes in their personal lives.

