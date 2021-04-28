Menu
Sexify (2021 - 2023)

Sexify 18+
Production year 2021
Country Poland
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 12 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Sexify" is a new Polish series in the genre of youth comedy. The show was produced by the online platform Netflix. The story revolves around a student named Natalia, who is very knowledgeable about programming but knows little about intimate relationships between different genders. While creating a new innovative sex app, the main character and her two best friends have to delve into the world of intimate pleasures. They are in for numerous unexpected revelations and significant changes in their personal lives.
Сексификация - trailer первого сезона
Sexify  trailer первого сезона
Cast
Zbigniew Zamachowski
Cezary Pazura
Ewa Szykulska
Bartosz Gelner
Małgorzata Foremniak
Maria Sobocińska
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.5 IMDb
Seasons
Sexify - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 8 episodes
 
Sexify - Season 2 Season 2
2023, 8 episodes
 
