Maria Sobocińska
Maria Sobocińska
Date of Birth
24 February 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.7
Hatred
(2016)
7.4
Good Home
(2025)
6.4
Sexify
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
History
War
Year
All
2025
2024
2021
2019
2016
All
5
Films
4
TV Shows
1
Actress
5
7.4
Good Home
Dom dobry
Drama
2025, Poland
5
The A(A) Team
Drużyna A (A)
Drama
2024, Poland
Watch trailer
6.4
Sexify
Drama, Comedy
2021, Poland
6.1
Mister T.
Pan T.
Comedy, Drama
2019, Poland
7.7
Hatred
Wołyń
Drama, War, History
2016, Poland
