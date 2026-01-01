Maria Sobocińska

Menu
Date of Birth
24 February 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Hatred (2016)
Good Home (2025)
Sexify (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Good Home Dom dobry
Drama 2025, Poland
The A(A) Team Drużyna A (A)
Drama 2024, Poland
Watch trailer
Sexify
Drama, Comedy 2021, Poland
Mister T. Pan T.
Comedy, Drama 2019, Poland
Hatred Wołyń
Drama, War, History 2016, Poland
