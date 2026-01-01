|Title
|Artist
|Time
|1
|eureka overture
|JIMEK
|3:04
|2
|loading...6% title
|JIMEK
|2:02
|3
|loading...9% hypothesis
|JIMEK
|1:42
|4
|loading...21% prediction
|JIMEK
|1:21
|5
|loading...33% apparatus
|JIMEK
|1:09
|6
|loading...49% stimulus
|JIMEK
|2:18
|7
|loading...52% refutation
|JIMEK
|3:20
|8
|loading...69% phenomena
|JIMEK
|5:27
|9
|loading...97% spaideruomæ
|JIMEK
|2:27
|10
|experiment: ( . )( . )
|JIMEK
|2:21
|11
|experiment: ( Y )
|JIMEK
|3:51
|12
|experiment: (0_o)
|JIMEK
|2:39
|13
|experiment: >_<
|JIMEK
|2:01
|14
|procrastinating:jimek h16
|JIMEK
|3:14
|15
|alę *_*
|JIMEK
|0:53
|16
|alę autoreflexæ
|JIMEK
|2:39
|17
|alę <<<333
|JIMEK
|2:08
|18
|alę autodialogæ
|JIMEK
|2:06
|19
|alę mindspacæ AMSR
|JIMEK
|2:23
|20
|alę lofi
|JIMEK
|1:57
|21
|bæ
|JIMEK
|0:56
|22
|bye
|JIMEK
|2:13
|23
|hangovæ
|JIMEK
|0:36
|24
|What If (instrumental)
|JIMEK
|2:34
|25
|Record-Breaking Laziness (instrumental)
|JIMEK
|5:08
|26
|Record-Breaking Laziness Encore
|JIMEK
|3:30
|27
|loading...100% conclusion
|JIMEK
|2:17
|28
|sxfy legrandefinæ
|JIMEK
|2:06
|29
|maohotenamæ (bonus track)
|JIMEK
|3:37