7.1 IMDb Rating: 3.6
Kinoafisha TV Shows SashaTanya

SashaTanya (2013 - …)

SashaTanya 18+
Production year 2013
Country Russia
Total seasons 9 seasons
Episode duration 24 minutes
TV channel ТНТ
Runtime 121 hours 36 minutes

TV series description

"SashaTanya" is a Russian sitcom set in the universe of the series "Univer". In this spin-off, Sasha and Tanya Sergeev, along with their young son, move into a separate two-bedroom apartment located in Altufyevo, Moscow. Sasha's father, the wealthy businessman Sylvester Andreevich, constantly helps the young parents with household matters. The small family frequently finds themselves in various comical situations, requiring the main characters to use their wit and resourcefulness to solve them. Additionally, Sasha unsuccessfully tries to free himself from his father's guardianship.

Ararat Keshchyan
Ararat Keshchyan Майкл
Vitaliy Gogunskiy
Vitaliy Gogunskiy Кузя
Aleksey Klimushkin Сильвестр Андреевич Сергеев
Valentina Rubtsova
Valentina Rubtsova Татьяна (Таня) Сергеева
Andrey Gaydulyan
Andrey Gaydulyan Александр (Саша) Сергеев
Larisa Baranova
Larisa Baranova Лиля Волкова
Series rating

7.1
3.6 IMDb
Seasons
SashaTanya - Season 1 Season 1
2013, 40 episodes
 
SashaTanya - Season 2 Season 2
2014, 40 episodes
 
SashaTanya - Season 3 Season 3
2016, 40 episodes
 
SashaTanya - Season 4 Season 4
2017, 40 episodes
 
SashaTanya - Season 5 Season 5
2018, 40 episodes
 
SashaTanya - Season 6 Season 6
2021, 22 episodes
 
SashaTanya - Season 7 Season 7
2021, 18 episodes
 
SashaTanya - Season 8 Season 8
2023, 36 episodes
 
SashaTanya - Season 9 Season 9
2025, 28 episodes
 
