"SashaTanya" is a Russian sitcom set in the universe of the series "Univer". In this spin-off, Sasha and Tanya Sergeev, along with their young son, move into a separate two-bedroom apartment located in Altufyevo, Moscow. Sasha's father, the wealthy businessman Sylvester Andreevich, constantly helps the young parents with household matters. The small family frequently finds themselves in various comical situations, requiring the main characters to use their wit and resourcefulness to solve them. Additionally, Sasha unsuccessfully tries to free himself from his father's guardianship.