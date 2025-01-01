Menu
Andrey Gaydulyan
Kinoafisha Persons Andrey Gaydulyan

Date of Birth
12 April 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries

Popular Films

Monsters University 7.8
Monsters University (2013)
SashaTanya 7.1
SashaTanya (2013)
Vremya est! 5.3
Vremya est! (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 6 Films 3 TV Shows 3 Actor 6
Gruppirovka «Nezhit»
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Romantic 2025, Russia
Vremya est! 5.3
Vremya est! Vremya est!
Romantic 2024, Russia
Friends of Friends 3.9
Friends of Friends Druzya druzey
Comedy 2014, Russia
SashaTanya 7.1
SashaTanya
Comedy 2013, Russia
Monsters University 7.8
Monsters University Monsters University
Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adventure, Animation 2013, USA
Univer
Univer
Comedy 2008, Russia
