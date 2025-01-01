Menu
Robot Chicken Quotes

Robot Chicken quotes

Emperor Palpatine [on the phone with Darth Vader] Vader! How's my favourite Sith?... Whoa whoa whoa... whoa, whoa. Just - slow down. Huh? What do you mean they blew up the Death Star? Fuck! Ah, fuck, fuck, fuck!... Who's THEY?... What the hell is an Aluminum Falcon?
[sighs]
Emperor Palpatine OK, OK, so who's left?... Are you shitting me?... Well, where are you?... Wait a sec, you've been flying around for two weeks trying to get a signal?... Oh, you must smell like... feet wrapped in leathery, burnt bacon... Oh, oh, oh! Oh, I'm sorry, I thought my Dark Lord of the Sith could protect a small thermal exhaust port that's only two meters wide! That thing wasn't even fully paid off yet!... Do you - do you have ANY idea what this is going to do to my credit?
[phone beeps, he sighs]
Emperor Palpatine Hang on, I've got another call.
[switches line]
Emperor Palpatine WHAT? I'm very busy right now!... Oh! Oh, well - well, where are they going?... Oh, alright Uh. Um, get me a turkey club... Um, coleslaw I guess. I'm not even going to eat it... Well, what are you getting?... See, I always order the wrong thing. No, no, I'll just stick with that. OK, bye - What?... Oh, uh, cherry coke. Thanks.
[switches line]
Emperor Palpatine Sorry about that.
[sighs]
Emperor Palpatine What?... Oh, oh, JUST rebuild it?... Oh, real fucking original. And who's going to give me a loan, jackhole, you?... You got an ATM on that torso Light Brite? Now get your seven-foot-two asthmatic ass back here, or I'm going to tell everyone what a whiny bitch you were about Padama-may or Panda-Bear what whatever the hell her name is!...
[covers receiver]
Emperor Palpatine Oh, Jeez, he's crying!
[giggles, then into phone]
Emperor Palpatine Hey, hey, hey, hey. C'mon. C'mon, don't do that. Just - just. Look, you know, I'm just dealing with a lot of crap right now. Death Star blown up by a bunch of fucking teenagers, you know? I didn't mean to snap.
[does jacking off motion to guys in room]
Emperor Palpatine Oh, uh, just get back here. OK. OK. Bye. I... um... I...
[whispers into phone]
Emperor Palpatine I love you, too.
M. Night Shyamalan What a twist!
Child Is this gonna hurt?
Doctor Only if God hates you.
Hello Kitty There are 42 pressure points on the human body which result in death. I will teach you 41. The 42nd I may one day have to use on you !
father [comes into room after gunshots are heard after an arguement with his wife] Hey, champ... pack your bags! We're going on a little trip! To DISNEYLAND!
son Is Mom coming?
father DISNEYLAND!
Mario You killed my brother! You sons of-a bitches!
[takes out a tommy gun and starts shooting everything]
George W. Bush My name is George W. Bush, and I approve this message: Tacos rule.
Various Look! It's Joel Schumacher, history's greatest monster!
Wonder Woman [walking in on The Hulk peeing on the dishes] My good plates!
The Hulk Dishes done!
Daphne [falls down a trapdoor and finds a mantle adorned by the head of Pamela Voorhees] Hey, that must be Jason's dead mother! This explains everything!
Fred [falls through the same trapdoor and lands on Daphne] Hey, that must be Jason's dead mother! This explains everything!
Daphne Fred, you're an asshole! And that ascot makes you look gay!
Ironhide Wow, Prime sure has to urinate a lot.
Prowl Yea! He must be French, cuz he's-a-peein'! Ha ha ha!
Ironhide Uhh, I think that's "*You're* a-peein'"
Prowl He he he... but... I'm not.
Ironhide Ugh, such a Retardicon.
[Mario and Luigi are participants in a celebrity auto race]
Luigi Mario, we're-a losing!
Mario It's-a time to use-a the blue tortoise shell, no?
Luigi Do it, you magnificent stereotypical bastard.
Coach [the sporting balls are deflated] Oh, my balls! My balls! Who could've done this to my balls?
Child 1 This show is so clever.
Child 2 Totally!
Velma No! All my friends are dead and I'm still a virgin!
Don Knotts You think your life is bad? I just found out one of my tenants might be a flaming homosexual! And someone just killed me.
Chinese Resturant Guy ["You Can't Do That On Robot Chicken"] Hey! Breckin Meyer!
Breckin Meyer Yeah, Chinese Restaurant Guy?
Chinese Resturant Guy Hey! Ever hear of a cat gopher?
Breckin Meyer Cat gopher? What's a cat gopher?
Chinese Resturant Guy Cat go for $6 if I put MSG on it!
[audience laughs as Chinese Restaurant Guy goes back in locker]
Breckin Meyer Seriously, is this the only part of the sketch I'm in? I spent an hour and fifteen minutes in traffic getting here. I mean, granted, I was in a Benz, but this is horse shit! Oh, fuck you! You know what? I'm going home! Yeah, you can kiss my ass! I was in "Garfield," motherfucker!
Disney's Head I... *hunger*...
Bodyguard [to two other bodyguards off camera] Bring in the first Cuban child!
[Cuban child is brought in by two other bodyguards, and is whimpering in fear]
Bodyguard Walt Disney... must *feed*!
Scarlett Johansson [in limo] Can I just roll down the window and shake his hand?
[Cobra Commander, Skeletor, Mum-Ra and Lex Luthor are car pooling]
Skeletor Oh, that was a good one Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!
Lex Luthor What was a good... OH, Dear Lord!
Skeletor Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha!
Cobra Commander AHHH IT'S BURNING MY EYES!
Mum-Ra [Tries to open windows] UNLOCK THE WINDOWS!
Skeletor Behold the gaseous stench of Skeletor's BREAKFAST BORRITO HA HA HA HA HA HAAAAAAAAAAAA!
Mad Scientist [holding up a sign that reads] Why did the chicken cross the road?
Robot Chicken [holding up another sign that reads] Bawk?
Mad Scientist [holding up another sign that reads] To die in the name of science!
[pulls out a butcher's knife and chases the chicken]
Janis [Janis is appearing on the Howard Stern radio show] I just found out I have Hepatitis C. I only have five years left to live.
Howard Stern Wow, that sucks. So, are you going to show us your breasts?
Janis Fuck you, Howard! I'm dying!
Queen Beryl Soon I will have your life force, Sailor Moon, and my plan to rule the earth will come to fruition!
[notices her erection]
Queen Beryl Oh! Anime sure is weird.
Santa Claus Bring out your dead!
Batman [to Robin during a street race] If you don't want a bat bitch slap you'll launch the batnet and take down those cops.
Draco Malfoy Hey Potter, I taught the Sorting Hat a new trick!
[he places it onto Harry Potter's head]
The Sorting Hat VIRGIN!
[Everyone laughs. Harry puts the hat on Hermione]
The Sorting Hat SECOND BASE!
Leonardo Tubular!
Raphael Radical!
Donatello Awesome!
Michealangelo Reaganomics!
The Notorious B.I.G. [Tupac walks around heaven and bumps into The Notorious B.I.G] Pac?
Tupac Shakur Biggie?
[Tupac and B.I.G. pull their guns and shoot each other dead]
Freddy Krueger If Ghostface got voted out, take it from Freddy, that would be a dream come true. Ha ha ha ha! You get it? Ha ha ha ha! A Dream! Ha ha ha ha! I kill people in their nightmares. That is what I do, that's my thing.
[the Fat One is trying to determine which Ninja Turtle is Corey Feldman]
Raphael Pizza is *radical*!
Michealangelo Master Splinter's *way cool*!
Leonardo Turtle power, dude!
Donatello Clean... Sober... Back on television! Things are lookin' up for the Feldmeister!
[Corey Feldman is dying]
Corey Feldman Remember me... in "Stand By Me"... and "The Lost Boys"... the first half at least... oh... and..."Friday... the 13th... Part...
[Corey Feldman dies]
Keanu Reeves Hi, I'm Keanu Reeves. I've beaten the world of acting, and now I'm beating the world of breakfast sausage.
Joey Fatone Of course! Together, we're stronger than we ever were solo! Right, Justin?
Justin Timberlake Well... uh... heh... All right.
Ryan Seacrest Nice outfit. Isn't it gauche to wear brown after Labor Day?
Count Chockula I don't know, Ryan. Isn't it gauche be a total douche bag on national TV each week?
Ryan Seacrest [smiling] Not when you're paid like me.
Pat Morita You can't enter that tournament without the proper skills, Fat One.
Joey Fatone ...And will you train me, Mr. Miyagi?
Pat Morita First of all, I'm Pat-effin'-Morita, ya nutsack. Second of all, you're too old for the training.
Daniel-san [enters with a plunger] So was I... if you remember.
Pat Morita Daniel-san! I thought I smelled failure. That toilet's not going to uplug itself!
Announcer The public would never know what mad experiments took place under the Matterhorn that day.
TiVo Addict [sits at TV while watching TiVo] Wow! I can record my favorite shows and teach it to record other shows that I like! This is great! What did I do without this thing?
[phone rings]
TiVo Addict Yello?
Guy Hey, buddy! We're heading down to the bar. You wanna come?
TiVo Addict Why don't you take your *bar* and shove it up your *ASS*! I'm watching TiVo!
Ryan Seacrest [closing on American Idol] Seacrest out!
Umpire [Few sketches later, at a baseball game, where Ryan Seacrest was batting but struck out] Seacrest out!
Ryan Seacrest [more sketches later, where Seacrest is in front of a mirror wearing a dress] Seacrest out!
Sephiroth [the cast of Final Fantasy VII is working in a restauraunt. Sephiroth enters accompanied by ominous sounding music] Cloud, I need you to work on Saturday.
[ending theme]
Robot Chicken [sung] Wawk bawk bawk / Ba wawk bawk bawk / Bawk bawk bawk bawka bawka wawk bawk bawk
2nd Chicken Robot Chicken, 2nd Chicken: [sung] A wawk bawk bawk / Ba wawk bawk bawk / Ba wawk bawk bikka gikka wawk bawk bawk
2nd Chicken Robot Chicken, 2nd Chicken, 3rd Chicken: [sung] A wawk bawk bawk / Abawk bawk bawk / Bawk blawk bawk bicka kicka bwawk bawk baaaaaaawk
Robot Chicken [sung] BIGAAAAAAAAK
Human male voice [spoken] Bawk.
Asian Massuese [shouts] Happy ending! Happy ending! Happy ending!
Bill Clinton I'm Bill Clinton! I'm gonna push over this cow!
pirate 1 [has a helm wheel on the front of his pants]
pirate 2 Arr! What's that steering wheel be for?
pirate 1 Arrr, it's driving me nuts!
Camel [standing outside a strip bar] That looked like my toe!
Japanese Gameshow Host You want million dollar? You win crazy smile face MILLION DOLLAR! First you eat! Food gives you power! THE POWER! Then you poop! Who poop last? You win one million Mr. Mighty Joe dollar when you poop last! WHO POOP LAST?
Britney Spears [in a death-match against Joey Fatone] Wait a second! Meet my homegirls - Christina Aguilera, Avril Lavigne, Jessica Simpson, Jessica Simpson's sister...
Ashlee Simpson I'm Ashlee!
Britney Spears [sighs in frustration] Sh! The big kids are talkin'!
Joey Fatone [Britney Spears joins with others into a giant monster] I'm finished!
Justin Timberlake Don't worry, Joey!
J.C. Chasez We'll help you!
Lance Bass All for one and one for all!
Chris Kirkpatrick Reaganomics!
Jared the Subway Guy [Jared passes out in the bathroom at a bakery] I must have passed out from the strain of pushing that enormous log out of my butt.
[comes out of the bathroom to find the bakery deserted]
Jared the Subway Guy Did my dookie fumes clear out the whole bakery?
Cop #1 Ah! He's got a wrench!
Cop #2 Take him down!
Luigi [the police shoot Luigi] Oh mamamia!
[the Fat One's training is a parody of Mortal Kombat]
Scorpion Wanna-Be [throws a chain to pull the Fat One close] Come here, you!
Fidel Castro Andale, andale! Arriba, arriba!
