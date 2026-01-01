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Filmography
Katherine Moennig
Katherine Moennig
Kinoafisha
Persons
Katherine Moennig
Katherine Moennig
Katherine Moennig
Date of Birth
29 December 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.2
Ray Donovan
(2013)
7.6
The L Word: Generation Q
(2019)
7.4
Everybody's Fine
(2009)
Filmography
5.2
Squealer
Squealer
Action, Horror, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
Ray Donovan: The Movie
Ray Donovan
Drama
2022, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
The L Word: Generation Q
Drama, Romantic
2019, USA
6.1
Grown-ish
Comedy
2018, USA
8.2
Ray Donovan
Drama, Action, Crime
2013, USA
6.8
Gone
Gone
Thriller
2012, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
Everybody's Fine
Everybody's Fine
Adventure, Drama, Comedy
2009, USA / Italy
Watch trailer
5.4
Love the Hard Way
Love the Hard Way
Crime, Drama, Romantic
2001, Germany / USA
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