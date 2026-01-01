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Katherine Moennig Katherine Moennig
Kinoafisha Persons Katherine Moennig

Katherine Moennig

Katherine Moennig

Date of Birth
29 December 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Ray Donovan 8.2
Ray Donovan (2013)
The L Word: Generation Q 7.6
The L Word: Generation Q (2019)
Everybody's Fine 7.4
Everybody's Fine (2009)

Filmography

Squealer 5.2
Squealer Squealer
Action, Horror, Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Ray Donovan: The Movie 6.9
Ray Donovan: The Movie Ray Donovan
Drama 2022, USA
Watch trailer
The L Word: Generation Q 7.6
The L Word: Generation Q
Drama, Romantic 2019, USA
Grown-ish 6.1
Grown-ish
Comedy 2018, USA
Ray Donovan 8.2
Ray Donovan
Drama, Action, Crime 2013, USA
Gone 6.8
Gone Gone
Thriller 2012, USA
Watch trailer
Everybody's Fine 7.4
Everybody's Fine Everybody's Fine
Adventure, Drama, Comedy 2009, USA / Italy
Watch trailer
Love the Hard Way 5.4
Love the Hard Way Love the Hard Way
Crime, Drama, Romantic 2001, Germany / USA
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