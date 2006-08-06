Menu
Metalocalypse (2006 - 2012)

Metalocalypse 18+
Production year 2006
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 15 minutes
TV channel Adult Swim
Runtime 15 hours 30 minutes

"Metalocalypse" is an adult animated series about the musicians of the rock band Dethklok. These guys play hardcore metal that leaves a lasting impression on the audience. The band embodies all the ideals of death metal: horror, depression, hopelessness, and death. The heroes alternate between recording a new album on a nuclear submarine in the Mariana Trench, performing for penguins and polar bears beyond the Arctic Circle, and witnessing major global catastrophes like the horsemen of the apocalypse.
Tommy Blacha
Brendon Small
Victor Brandt General Krosier
Mark Hamill
Mark Hamill Jean-Pierre, Senator Stampingston
Tommy Blacha Additional Voices, Toki Wartooth, Additional Voices, William Murderface
Brendon Small Additional Voices, Additional Voices, Skwisgaar Skwigelf, Pickles, Nathan Explosion
7.6
8.3 IMDb
Metalocalypse - Season 1 Season 1
2006, 20 episodes
 
Metalocalypse - Season 2 Season 2
2007, 20 episodes
 
Metalocalypse - Season 3 Season 3
2009, 10 episodes
 
Metalocalypse - Season 4 Season 4
2012, 12 episodes
 
