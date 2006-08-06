"Metalocalypse" is an adult animated series about the musicians of the rock band Dethklok. These guys play hardcore metal that leaves a lasting impression on the audience. The band embodies all the ideals of death metal: horror, depression, hopelessness, and death. The heroes alternate between recording a new album on a nuclear submarine in the Mariana Trench, performing for penguins and polar bears beyond the Arctic Circle, and witnessing major global catastrophes like the horsemen of the apocalypse.

