Kinoafisha TV Shows Manifest Filming locations

Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: Manifest

  • New York, USA

Iconic scenes & Locations

Studio
Silvercup Studios - 4222 22nd Street, Long Island City, Queens, New York City, New York, USA
Airport hanger
Jet Flite International- 1100 New Highway, Republic Airport, East Farmingdale, New York, USA
