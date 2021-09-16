He-Man and the Masters of the Universe 2021 episode 6 season 1
"He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" season 1 all episodes
The Sword of Grayskull
Season 1 / Episode 116 September 2021
The Power of Grayskull
Season 1 / Episode 216 September 2021
The Heirs of Grayskull
Season 1 / Episode 316 September 2021
The Champions of Grayskull
Season 1 / Episode 416 September 2021
We Have the Power
Season 1 / Episode 516 September 2021
Orko the Great
Season 1 / Episode 616 September 2021
He-Man, the Hunted
Season 1 / Episode 716 September 2021
The Calm Before the Storm
Season 1 / Episode 816 September 2021
Cry Havoc, Part 1
Season 1 / Episode 916 September 2021
Cry Havoc, Part 2
Season 1 / Episode 1016 September 2021
Episode description
В 1 сезоне 6 серии сериала «Хи-Мэн и Властелины Вселенной» одному из друзей главного героя удается найти робота, который считает себя величайшим волшебником. Тем временем Кронис использует маскировку, чтобы пройти мимо воинственных охранников.
