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Kinoafisha TV Shows He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe"

Music from "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" All info
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Vol. 1 (Original Series Soundtrack)
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Vol. 1 (Original Series Soundtrack) 37 tracks. Ali Dee, Michael Kramer
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Title Artist Time
1 The Power Is Ours Ali Dee / Susan Paroff 2:54
2 He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Michael Kramer 2:09
3 Eternos: Breaking and Entering Michael Kramer 4:23
4 Adam: Bonding Behind Bars Michael Kramer 1:03
5 Adam: By the Power of Grayskull Michael Kramer 1:29
6 Adam: He-Man Discovers Master Attack Michael Kramer 2:56
7 Tiger Tribe: Kitty Rescue Rangers Michael Kramer 2:52
8 Tiger Tribe: Forever Michael Kramer 1:37
9 Tiger Tribe: The He Was Still Me Michael Kramer 1:48
10 Skeletor: Prince Keldor In the Flesh Michael Kramer 2:12
11 Skeletor: Welcome to the Age of Skeletor Michael Kramer 1:16
12 Skeletor: Drag Me to Havoc Michael Kramer 1:02
13 Krass: Ram It! Michael Kramer 1:55
14 Grayskull: Space Castles and Ghost Sorceresses Michael Kramer 6:54
15 Masters of the Universe: We Have the Power Michael Kramer 2:13
16 Masters of the Universe: Super Power Growing Pains Michael Kramer 3:42
17 Masters of the Universe: Masters Triumphant Michael Kramer 0:48
18 Teela: Battle Bones Brawl Michael Kramer 3:21
19 Teela: The Sorceress of Grayskull Michael Kramer 2:57
20 Teela: No Longer Alone Michael Kramer 0:51
21 Ork-0: Trollan Wizard Coming Through Michael Kramer 1:39
22 Ork-0: The Wizard, the Inventor, and the Colossor Michael Kramer 4:36
23 Duncan: Et Voilà! Michael Kramer 0:32
24 Cringer: Hunting Navits Michael Kramer 1:50
25 Cringer: Let the Hunt Begin Michael Kramer 1:53
26 Cringer: Master of the Wild Michael Kramer 1:00
27 Cringer: The Beast You Choose to Be Michael Kramer 1:36
28 Cringer: Tiger Tribe Not Forever Michael Kramer 0:42
29 King Randor: The Red Legion Michael Kramer 1:19
30 King Randor: Calm Before the Storm Michael Kramer 2:18
31 King Randor: Nice to Meet You Dad Michael Kramer 1:03
32 Dark Masters: Cry Havoc Michael Kramer 4:58
33 Battle for Eternia: Defect or Drown Michael Kramer 1:37
34 Battle for Eternia: Stronger Together Michael Kramer 1:11
35 Battle for Eternia: This is Our Fight Michael Kramer 1:39
36 Battle for Eternia: Nemesis Master Attack Michael Kramer 2:16
37 Battle for Eternia: All Hail Skeletor Michael Kramer 1:18
Listen to songs from "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" (2021) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" in different languages are free for listening online.
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