Kinoafisha TV Shows He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Seasons Season 1 Episode 4

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe 2021 episode 4 season 1

"He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" season 1 all episodes
The Sword of Grayskull
Season 1 / Episode 1 16 September 2021
The Power of Grayskull
Season 1 / Episode 2 16 September 2021
The Heirs of Grayskull
Season 1 / Episode 3 16 September 2021
The Champions of Grayskull
Season 1 / Episode 4 16 September 2021
We Have the Power
Season 1 / Episode 5 16 September 2021
Orko the Great
Season 1 / Episode 6 16 September 2021
He-Man, the Hunted
Season 1 / Episode 7 16 September 2021
The Calm Before the Storm
Season 1 / Episode 8 16 September 2021
Cry Havoc, Part 1
Season 1 / Episode 9 16 September 2021
Cry Havoc, Part 2
Season 1 / Episode 10 16 September 2021
Episode description

В 1 сезоне 4 серии сериала «Хи-Мэн и Властелины Вселенной» четверо близких друзей главного героя наконец раскрывают свой потенциал. В этом им помогает замок Серого Черепа. Теперь они могут помочь Адаму в его битве против трех злодеев.

