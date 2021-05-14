Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Halston poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Halston

Halston (2021 - …)

Halston 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Halston" is an American mini-series in the genre of biographical drama. The showrunner of the project was Ryan Murphy, and it was produced by the streaming service Netflix. "Halston" tells the story of the life of Roy Halston, one of the most famous designers of the 1970s, who became renowned for his passion for minimalism and cashmere. Halston's creative work had a significant impact on the future of the industry. Additionally, the designer was a dedicated partygoer, often seen at Studio 54, where he spent time in the company of celebrities. Halston passed away in the early 1990s due to complications from HIV.
Холстон - trailer
Halston  trailer
Cast
Cast
Ewan McGregor
Ewan McGregor
Vera Farmiga
Vera Farmiga
Bill Pullman
Bill Pullman
Rory Culkin
Rory Culkin
Kelly Bishop
Kelly Bishop
Rebecca Dayan
Rebecca Dayan
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
Biographical TV Series Biographical TV Series

Series rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
7.5 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Halston - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 5 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
ikolmogorova 14 September 2025, 18:29
Если бы я не посмотрела этот сериал, то и не знала бы о существовании Роя Холстона- американского модельера -дизайнера из мира высокой моды,… Read more…
Reviews Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack Halston
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more