"Halston" is an American mini-series in the genre of biographical drama. The showrunner of the project was Ryan Murphy, and it was produced by the streaming service Netflix. "Halston" tells the story of the life of Roy Halston, one of the most famous designers of the 1970s, who became renowned for his passion for minimalism and cashmere. Halston's creative work had a significant impact on the future of the industry. Additionally, the designer was a dedicated partygoer, often seen at Studio 54, where he spent time in the company of celebrities. Halston passed away in the early 1990s due to complications from HIV.

