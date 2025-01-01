Menu
Biographical TV Series

Biographical series allow viewers to learn about the lives and achievements of famous personalities, which can be inspiring and motivating for personal development. They can allow you to plunge into historical events and epochs, helping to understand the cultural and social factors that influenced the lives of the characters in the biography. Biographical series can enhance the educational level of the viewer by providing information about significant events and figures in world history, making them important from the point of view of general education.

Apple Cider Vinegar
Apple Cider Vinegar
Drama, Crime 2025, Australia/Great Britain
0.0
Natali i Aleksandr
Natali i Aleksandr
Drama, History 2025, Russia
0.0
Roslyj
Roslyj
War 2025, Russia
0.0
Tyuremnyj dnevnik
Tyuremnyj dnevnik
Drama, Thriller 2025, Russia
0.0
The Big Cigar
The Big Cigar
Drama, Crime 2024, USA
0.0
Joan
Joan
Drama, Crime 2024, Great Britain
0.0
Becoming Karl Lagerfeld
Becoming Karl Lagerfeld
Drama, Biography 2024, USA
0.0
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Thriller, Crime 2024, USA
0.0
Griselda
Griselda
Drama, Crime, Biography 2024, USA
0.0
Senna
Senna
Documentary 2024, Brazil
0.0
Kombinaciya
Kombinaciya
Drama, Music, Comedy 2024, Russia
9.0
The Queen of Villains
The Queen of Villains
Drama, Sport 2024, Japan
0.0
American Sports Story
American Sports Story
Drama, Sport 2024, USA
0.0
Love and Death
Love and Death
Thriller, Detective, Biography, Drama, Crime 2023, USA
0.0
The White House Plumbers
The White House Plumbers
Drama, Biography, History 2023, USA
0.0
Shalyapin
Shalyapin
Drama, Biography 2023, Russia
0.0
A Small Light
A Small Light
Drama 2023, USA
0.0
The Crowded Room
The Crowded Room
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2023, USA
0.0
Fisher
Fisher
Drama, Thriller, Detective, Crime 2023, Russia
0.0
Ranevskaya
Ranevskaya
Drama, Biography 2023, Russia
0.0
Korol i Shut
Korol i Shut
Drama, Biography, Music 2023, Russia
0.0
Ekaterina. Favority
Ekaterina. Favority
Drama, History 2023, Russia
0.0
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Drama, History 2023, USA
0.0
La legge di Lidia Poët
La legge di Lidia Poët
Drama, Crime, Detective 2023, Italy
0.0
Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur
Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur
Documentary, Biography 2023, USA
0.0
Bardot
Bardot
Drama, Biography 2023, France
0.0
Arnold
Arnold
Documentary 2023, USA
0.0
Art i fakt
Art i fakt
History, Drama 2023, Russia
0.0
Scoop
Scoop
Drama, Crime 2023, India
0.0
El cuerpo en llamas
El cuerpo en llamas
Drama, Crime, Detective, Biography 2023, Spain
0.0
