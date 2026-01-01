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Kinoafisha TV Shows Halston Awards

"Halston" updates

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Golden Globes, USA 2022 Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Music Supervision
Nominee
 Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
 Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
 Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
 Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
 Outstanding Period Costumes
Nominee
 Outstanding Period Costumes
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
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