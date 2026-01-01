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Halston
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Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Music Supervision
Nominee
Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
Outstanding Period Costumes
Nominee
Outstanding Period Costumes
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
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