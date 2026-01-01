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Eric Dane
Eric Dane
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eric Dane
Eric Dane
Eric Dane
Date of Birth
9 November 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Place of Birth
San Francisco, the United States of America
Place of death
City of Los Angeles, the United States of America
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.0
Grey's Anatomy
(2005)
7.8
Euphoria
(2019)
7.7
Bad Boys 4
(2024)
Filmography
7.2
Kabul
Drama,
2025, Greece
7.2
Countdown
Crime, Thriller
2025, USA
5.2
Borderline
Borderline
Thriller, Comedy
2025, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
7
Brilliant Minds
Drama
2024, USA
7.7
Bad Boys 4
Bad Boys: Ride or Die
Action, Adventure, Comedy
2024, USA
Watch trailer
4.9
One Fast Move
One Fast Move
Action
2024, USA
6.4
Dangerous Waters
Dangerous Waters
Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Americana
Americana
Action, Comedy, Crime
2023, Canada / USA / Luxembourg
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Eric Dane’s private life
'Americana' With Sydney Sweeney Brings Action and Native Perspectives: Western Meets Modern Crime in New Trailer
Can 'Countdown' Match the Magic of 'Supernatural'? Jensen Ackles' New Project will Answer that Question this June
Photos
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