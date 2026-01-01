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Eric Dane 9 photos
Eric Dane Eric Dane
Kinoafisha Persons Eric Dane

Eric Dane

Eric Dane

Date of Birth
9 November 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Place of Birth
San Francisco, the United States of America
Place of death
City of Los Angeles, the United States of America
Actor type
Comedy actor, Thriller hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Grey's Anatomy 8.0
Grey's Anatomy (2005)
Euphoria 7.8
Euphoria (2019)
Bad Boys 4 7.7
Bad Boys 4 (2024)

Filmography

Kabul 7.2
Kabul
Drama, 2025, Greece
Countdown 7.2
Countdown
Crime, Thriller 2025, USA
Borderline 5.2
Borderline Borderline
Thriller, Comedy 2025, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
Brilliant Minds 7
Brilliant Minds
Drama 2024, USA
Bad Boys 4 7.7
Bad Boys 4 Bad Boys: Ride or Die
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2024, USA
Watch trailer
One Fast Move 4.9
One Fast Move One Fast Move
Action 2024, USA
Dangerous Waters 6.4
Dangerous Waters Dangerous Waters
Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Americana 6.2
Americana Americana
Action, Comedy, Crime 2023, Canada / USA / Luxembourg
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Eric Dane’s private life
Americana still
'Americana' With Sydney Sweeney Brings Action and Native Perspectives: Western Meets Modern Crime in New Trailer
Jensen Ackles in 'Supernatural'
Can 'Countdown' Match the Magic of 'Supernatural'? Jensen Ackles' New Project will Answer that Question this June

Photos

Эрик Дэйн и Ребекка Гэйхарт Эрик Дэйн Эрик Дэйн Эрик Дэйн, Бурлеск Эрик Дэйн Эрик Дэйн Эрик Дэйн и Ребекка Гэйхарт Эрик Дэйн
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