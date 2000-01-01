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Filmography
Nika King
Nika King
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nika King
Nika King
Nika King
Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
8.1
Possum Trot
(2024)
7.7
Euphoria
(2019)
5.8
65
(2023)
Filmography
8.1
Possum Trot
Possum Trot
Drama
2024, USA
5.8
65
65
Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi
2023, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
7.7
Euphoria
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2019, USA
Show more
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