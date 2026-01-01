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Kinoafisha TV Shows Dracula Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "Dracula"

Music from "Dracula" All info
Dracula (Original Television Soundtrack)
Dracula (Original Television Soundtrack) 31 tracks. Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price
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Title Artist Time
1 Opening Titles Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 0:55
2 Mina's Theme Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 1:16
3 Contaminated Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 1:15
4 Boxes of Undead Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 2:42
5 Vague in Parts Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 2:18
6 Dracula is God Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 2:52
7 Hello Jonny Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 1:59
8 Bats are a Little Noisy Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 0:53
9 You are Jonathan Harker Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 3:40
10 Helsing! Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 2:03
11 Greatest of Care Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 2:26
12 Sermon Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 1:20
13 Clearing Her Throat Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 3:48
14 Bad Book Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 1:40
15 The Right One Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 2:46
16 Make it a Long Voyage Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 3:47
17 Learning German Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 1:30
18 A Pineapple Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 2:06
19 In the Mirror Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 1:32
20 Pulsing Jugular Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 2:51
21 Fish Meat Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 3:37
22 What Kept You Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 1:58
23 Sentimental Stalking Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 1:10
24 Trying to Contact You Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 1:37
25 Undisturbed Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 3:16
26 Nothing to Lose Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 3:39
27 One Less Thing Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 3:38
28 Inside Your head Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 2:34
29 Outgrown Beauty Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 6:47
30 That is Everything Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 2:02
31 The Fear Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 4:17
Listen to songs from "Dracula" (2020) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Dracula" in different languages are free for listening online.
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