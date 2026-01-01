Dracula (Original Television Soundtrack) 31 tracks. Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price Listen

Title Artist Time 1 Opening Titles Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 0:55 2 Mina's Theme Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 1:16 3 Contaminated Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 1:15 4 Boxes of Undead Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 2:42 5 Vague in Parts Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 2:18 6 Dracula is God Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 2:52 7 Hello Jonny Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 1:59 8 Bats are a Little Noisy Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 0:53 9 You are Jonathan Harker Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 3:40 10 Helsing! Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 2:03 11 Greatest of Care Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 2:26 12 Sermon Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 1:20 13 Clearing Her Throat Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 3:48 14 Bad Book Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 1:40 15 The Right One Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 2:46 16 Make it a Long Voyage Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 3:47 17 Learning German Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 1:30 18 A Pineapple Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 2:06 19 In the Mirror Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 1:32 20 Pulsing Jugular Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 2:51 21 Fish Meat Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 3:37 22 What Kept You Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 1:58 23 Sentimental Stalking Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 1:10 24 Trying to Contact You Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 1:37 25 Undisturbed Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 3:16 26 Nothing to Lose Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 3:39 27 One Less Thing Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 3:38 28 Inside Your head Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 2:34 29 Outgrown Beauty Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 6:47 30 That is Everything Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 2:02 31 The Fear Дэвид Арнольд, Michael Price / Michael Price 4:17

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